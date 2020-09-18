Singer Mika to hold fundraising concert to raise money for Beirut blast victims

British-Lebanese singer and songwriter Mika performs during the 40th edition of "Le Printemps de Bourges" rock and pop music festival in Bourges on april 12, 2016.

Lebanese-British singer Mika – best known for his 2007 smash hit “Grace Kelly” – will give on Saturday a concert broadcast live on YouTube in partnership with FRANCE 24 to raise money to help victims of the explosion that devastated Beirut on August 4.

Advertising Read more

Titled “I love Beirut”, the concert will take place on September 19 in Italy's Tuscany region, where the singer has a house and studio. He will speak to FRANCE 24 to discuss this event dear to his heart on Friday.

“I will be broadcasting a very intimate show to raise money for the people of Beirut,” the singer wrote on his Instagram account. “The terrible explosion in Beirut’s port killed hundreds, injured thousands and left many more homeless. I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can.”

“That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on 4 time zones,” Mika continued. “Money raised will be split between two charities that are doing incredible work on the ground in Beirut, focusing on emergency response and rebuilding the city.” These charities are the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children.

Other singers including Kylie Minogue will also participate. Mika was especially pleased about the Australian pop icon’s participation. He wrote on Instagram: “I'm smiling as I write this! One of my all-time favourites, pop icon @kylieminogue will now be performing as part of the I ❤️ Beirut stream. Thank you Kylie!”

Tickets to the live event cost 10 euros, 10 dollars or 10 pounds and are available through Ticket Master and French retailer FNAC. A fundraising campaign is also underway on GoFundMe.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe