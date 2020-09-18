Wallabies turn to England's Parling as forwards coach

Former England lock Geoff Parling has been appointed the Wallabies forwards coach

Sydney (AFP)

Former England lock Geoff Parling was Friday appointed forwards coach for the Wallabies ahead of Bledisloe Cup Tests against the All Blacks and the Rugby Championship on home soil.

Head coach Dave Rennie turned to the 36-year-old after the ACT Brumbies' highly regarded Dan McKellar withdrew from consideration.

"We're very lucky to get the services of someone of Geoff's ability at such short notice, especially considering he already has an intimate knowledge of the players," said Rennie.

"He is a good man. He's technically very strong around lineout and maul and he has impressed me with his work ethic to get up to speed over the last two weeks."

Parling, who notched up 29 Tests for England between 2012 and 2015 and played for the British and Irish Lions in 2013, will only be in the role for the 2020 season.

He has spent the past three years at the Melbourne Rebels, turning their lineout into a force to be reckoned with and will return there for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

"There is some great talent here, but we won't get anywhere without hard work," said Parling of the Wallabies.

"I have high expectations of the group and am looking forward to seeing them rip in."

Last week, Rennie named a new-look 44-man squad for the upcoming Tests, including 16 uncapped players and a further 13 with fewer than 10 appearances in a Wallabies jersey.

They face the All Blacks in Wellington on October 11 and again in Auckland a week later before the four-nation Rugby Championship in Australia from November 7.

