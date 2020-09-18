Yankees explode for club-record five homers in fourth in win over Jays

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Luke Voit, DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner homered on consecutive pitches as the New York Yankees hit five home runs in an inning for the first time in their history in a 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The trio homered in a span of three pitches in the fourth inning Thursday as New York also became just the seventh team in Major League Baseball to hit five in an inning.

"That was a lot of fun," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the fourth inning, which began in a 2-2 tie. "Obviously a tie game going into that inning, and then everyone just started unloading with real good at-bats."

The most recent team to hit five homers in an inning was the Washington Nationals three years ago against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The other teams with five homers in the same inning are the New York Giants (1939), Philadelphia Phillies (1949), San Francisco Giants (1961), Minnesota Twins (1966) and Brewers (2006).

The Yankees hit 19 homers in the series, a major league record over a three-game span.

Japan's Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.

The Yankees' power display allowed them to extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games.

