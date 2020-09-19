Beirut blast: International community mobilises to rescue Lebanon's heritage

The Sursock museum in Beirut is one of many important historical buildings damaged by the August 4, 2020 explosion.

Ever since it's been reduced to ashes during the August 4 explosion, the Lebanese capital Beirut has been trying to preserve its cultural heritage.

Restoration work will soon begin on many of the historic buildings that were destroyed in the deadly blast.

FRANCE 24's Linda Tamim finds out more about the work being done on the ground by ALIPH, the international alliance for the protection of heritage in conflict areas, and its partners in Beirut.

