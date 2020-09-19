Celtic back on top after nervy win over Livingston

Ryan Christie scored as Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership

Glasgow (AFP)

Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the opening weekend of the season after coming from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Livingston 3-2 on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's men have made a habit of slow starts this season and were given a wake up call on 16 minutes when Kristoffer Ajer was penalised for handball and Jason Holt converted from the penalty spot.

However, the Scottish champions responded immediately with two goals in three minutes to turn the game around.

Callum McGregor's deflected strike brought up his 50th goal for the club before Ryan Christie continued his free-scoring form with a close range finish form Greg Taylor's cross.

Lennon left out star striker Odsonne Edouard ahead of Thursday's Europa League trip to Latvia to face Riga.

But Albian Ajeti is already proving an able deputy to the French under-21 international as he fired home his fourth goal in five league appearances since arriving from West Ham last month seven minutes into the second-half.

Celtic, though, were made to sweat for the final 12 minutes when Julien Serrano's brilliant long-range strike cut Livie's deficit back to a single goal.

The hosts held out to record a fifth straight league win and move above Rangers on goal difference, who travel to third-placed Hibs on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Scotland international Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal back in the top-flight for Dundee United as they beat St Mirren 2-1.

Kilmarnock were also 2-1 victors over Hamilton despite Eamonn Brophy's first-half red card thanks to goals from Greg Kiltie and Nicke Kabamba

Ross County won 1-0 at St Johnstone.

