Defending champion Pliskova into Italian Open final

Czech Karolina Pliskova is the defending champion in Rome

Rome (AFP)

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova eased into the final of the WTA Italian Open on Sunday to set up a meeting with top seed Simona Halep of Romania.

Pliskova, the second seed, beat fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the final warm-up tournament on clay before the French Open.

Top seed Halep battled to conquer Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in their earlier semi-final at the Foro Italico.

World number two Halep is seeking her first Rome title after finishing runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

