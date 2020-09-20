Former Tour winner Zoetemelk fractures both legs in bike accident

Joop Zoetemelk wearing the leader's yellow jersey on his way to winning the 1980 Tour de France

Paris (AFP)

The 1980 Tour de France winner Joop Zoetemelk, was taken to hospital in the Paris region on Sunday after being knocked off his bike by a car, his family told AFP.

The 73-year-old Dutchman sustained fractures to both legs and one arm in the collision but his condition is not considered to be life-threatening.

"He has lost blood but, fortunately, his life is not in danger," his close family friend Bernard Thevenet, another former Tour winner, told AFP.

Zoetemelk is just one of two Dutchmen to have won the Tour de France -- the other was Jan Janssen in 1967.

Zoetemelk also won the Vuelta a Espana in 1979 and was world champion in 1985.

© 2020 AFP