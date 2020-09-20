France's annual heritage celebration returns despite coronavirus

France's annual weekend of heritage celebration has persisted despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Historic and cultural sites that are usually closed to the public opened their doors this weekend. FRANCE 24's reporters were among the crowds at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. They watched carpenters demonstrate the medieval techniques that will be required to restore the cathedral after it was damaged by fire on April 14, 2019.

"These are the techniques that were in use at Notre-Dame in the 13th century, but which are still very much alive," says François Calame, founder of voluntary group Charpentiers sans frontières (Carpenters without borders).

