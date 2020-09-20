Maupay's double fires Brighton

Advertising Read more

Newcastle (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Neal Maupay's quick-fire double inspired Brighton's 3-0 win against Newcastle as the Seagulls claimed their first Premier League victory of the season on Sunday.

Graham Potter's side raced into a two-goal lead after just seven minutes at St James' Park thanks to the brace from French striker Maupay.

Aaron Connolly grabbed Brighton's third as they got off the mark following last Monday's home defeat against Chelsea.

The only frustration for Brighton was an 89th minute red card for Yves Bissouma after his raised boot caught Jamal Lewis in the face.

Newcastle had started the top-flight season with a win at West Ham, but this limp display was a dispiriting return to the erratic form of last term.

Potter kept faith with 10 of the players who started the Chelsea defeat, with Connolly replacing Adam Lallana.

Potter's plan was rewarded as Brighton made a superb start.

The Seagulls were in front within four minutes when Allan Saint-Maximin's challenge on Tariq Lamptey in the penalty area was ruled a foul by referee Kevin Friend.

Maupay stepped up to smash the spot-kick past Karl Darlow and he doubled Brighton's lead three minutes later.

Maupay met Leandro Trossard's precise cross with a clinical finish and although an offside flag initially went up, the decision was reversed after a VAR review.

It was the fastest a player had scored twice from the start of a Premier League match since December 2012, when Edin Dzeko scored twice in the first four minutes against Norwich.

Former Chelsea youngster Lamptey was causing havoc with his runs from right-back and he tested Darlow after another penetrating raid.

A bad day for Newcastle got even worse when dynamic French winger Saint-Maximin limped off injured.

Without a shot on target in the first half, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce sent on Miguel Almiron for Andy Carroll and the Paraguay winger quickly created a chance that Jonjo Shelvey couldn't convert.

Callum Wilson should have reduced the deficit but the Newcastle striker, unmarked just six yards from goal, headed over from Almiron's cross.

Brighton remained a threat and Trossard hit a post from 20 yards before Connolly sealed the points in the 83rd minute.

Maupay was the provider with a deft pass to Connolly, who sized up his options before curling a fine finish into the far corner.

Bissouma was initially booked for the high challenge that left Lewis with blood on his face, but Friend changed his decision after VAR asked him to consult the pitchside monitor.

