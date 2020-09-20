Son credits Kane after South Korean's four-goal haul

Advertising Read more

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Son Heung-min admitted it was "incredible" to score four goals in Tottenham's 5-2 win at Southampton on Sunday, but the modest South Korean gave all the credit for his success to team-mate Harry Kane.

Son demolished Southampton with his clinical finishing as Tottenham won for the first time in the Premier League this season.

The 28-year-old insisted England captain Kane deserved praise for the unselfish way he provided all four assists for Son.

"It's incredible to score four goals in the Premier League, it's a big honour. I wouldn't have scored four goals without this guy (Kane). He's amazing. Four assists, he deserved the man of the match today," Son told BT Sport.

"We've been working for five seasons now together, we know what we like.

"Obviously he is one of the best strikers so I know with easy passes he scores amazing goals."

Kane, who scored Tottenham's fifth goal, has a good rapport with Son off the pitch as well and the South Korean believes that is the secret to their success.

"We have a good relationship on and off the pitch. It is a big honour to play with this amazing guy and I hope there are many more to come," Son said.

Kane felt Son's pace and movement was certain to exploit Southampton's risky high defensive line.

"We knew there was going to be space behind and we were talking about Sonny getting in there if I dropped deeper," he said.

"For one of the passes I didn't look, I just knew he would be running behind.

"That's the connection we've been building and it's nice to see him finish them off. I'm proud of him for his first hat-trick."

© 2020 AFP