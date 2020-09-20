Toyota win Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race for third consecutive year

Japanese's driver Kazuki Nakajima steers his Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 WEC during the 88th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, at Le Mans, northwestern France, on September 19, 2020.

Toyota have taken their third successive Le Mans title thanks to the driving of Japan's Kazuki Nakajima, who was at the wheel of the number eight car for the chequered flag at the Sarthe circuit, and Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley, the third member of the crew and who replaced double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso in the line-up after the Spaniard's wins in 2018 and 2019, previously won with Porsche in 2017.

The Rebellion of American Gustavo Menezes, Frenchman Norman Nato and Ayrton Senna's nephew Bruno came in second, while Toyota's other entry took third.

The 88th edition had been rescheduled from June and held without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS & AFP)

