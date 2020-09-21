French actor Michael Lonsdale dies aged 89
Michael Lonsdale, the French actor with a storied film and theatre career but most widely recognised as the villain opposite James Bond in "Moonraker", died on Monday aged 89, his agent told AFP.
Lonsdale, who was bilingual, chalked up more than 200 roles in both languages over a six-decade career that also included numerous television and radio performances.
