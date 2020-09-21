French actor Michael Lonsdale dies aged 89

The French actor and director, Michael Lonsdale, pictured in September 2012. © Joël Saget, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Michael Lonsdale, the French actor with a storied film and theatre career but most widely recognised as the villain opposite James Bond in "Moonraker", died on Monday aged 89, his agent told AFP.