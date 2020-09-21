Rubiales re-elected Spanish football association president

Luis Rubiales will serve another term as president of the Spanish football association

Las Rozas de Madrid (Spain) (AFP)

Luis Rubiales was on Monday re-elected president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) until 2024 in a vote at the Spanish football headquarters near Madrid.

Rubiales was the only candidate after the withdrawal of former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Robiales won with 95 vote in favour, none against and 10 blank ballots.

Rubiales took over the presidency of the RFEF in May, 2018, succeeding Angel Villar, who was removed from his post by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2017.

A lawyer and former player, Rubiales was head of the Spanish players' union before becoming RFEF president.

He has been embroiled in a battle over the control of the fixture calendar with La Liga and also took the controversial decision to sack Julen Lopetegui as national manager just before the 2018 World Cup.

His term will include next year's rescheduled Euros and Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Spain is also campaigning to host the 2030 World Cup in collaboration with Portugal.

