Sporting name academy after 'greatest ever' product Ronaldo

Advertising Read more

Lisbon (AFP)

Sporting announced on Monday they will re-name their academy after former attacker and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who scored in Juventus' first Serie A game of the season on Sunday, joined the capital city side aged 12.

"The Academy will thus immortalise the name of the greatest symbol it ever produced and that will be an inspiration to follow for all the younger talents," the 18-time Portugese champions said in a statement.

"The Academia Cristiano Ronaldo will represent Sporting's DNA in its excellence and will follow the destinies of the one that now gives it its name: to be the best in the world," they added.

Ronaldo, 35, made his Sporting debut in 2002 before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve.

The Portugal captain has won the Champions League five times as well as the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

© 2020 AFP