Live: Trump, Xi, Macron address virtual UN General Assembly from afar amid pandemic

The United Nations headquarters is seen during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic in New York, on September 21, 2020.

The United Nations General Assembly opens Tuesday in New York in an unusually quiet hall as the annual global diplomatic meet goes online amid the Covid-19 pandemic. World leaders have been invited to provide pre-recorded messages for the gathering, where delegations will be represented in person by a lone diplomat.

The virtual summit begins with an address by US President Donald Trump, as leader of the host country. Trump told reporters Monday that he would be delivering a "strong message" to China in his speech on the world stage.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also slated to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Iran's Hassan Rouhani, and France's Emmanuel Macron are among those who will each have their turn at the virtual podium on Tuesday as well.

