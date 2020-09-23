French media sign open letter backing Charlie Hebdo following new death threats

Covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading "All of this, just for that," published on September 2 to mark the start of the trial of 14 people accused in the January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris.

More than 100 French news outlets on Wednesday called on people to support satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was attacked by gunmen in 2015, after its staff received new death threats.

The magazine republished cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed earlier this month at the start of a trial of suspects in the 2015 attack on their Paris office. While the edition sold out in France, it provoked condemnation from several Muslim countries, and al-Qaeda militants reportedly threatened a repeat of the 2015 massacre of the magazine's staff.

Charlie Hebdo published the open letter on the front page of its new edition, denouncing "new totalitarian ideologies, sometimes claiming to be inspired by religious texts".

Urging people to support the magazine, the letter says: "The enemies of freedom must understand that we are all, together, their steadfast opponents, regardless of our differences of opinion or beliefs."

The threats coincide with the trial of 14 suspected accomplices of the perpetrators of the massacres at Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket that left a total of 17 dead. Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the magazine's office.

Credible death threats

Charlie Hebdo's head of human resources Marika Bret told Le Point magazine that police had rushed her from her home after she received death threats they judged to be credible. She told Le Point there was "crazy amount of hatred" towards the magazine.

Marika Bret, who has been living under police protection for nearly five years in the aftermath of the deadly assault on Charlie Hebdo in January 2015, said the threats were "sufficiently concrete to be taken seriously".

"I had 10 minutes to gather my things and leave my home. Ten minutes to leave behind a part of my life, that's a bit short, that's very brutal," she told weekly news magazine Le Point published Monday.

There is "a crazy amount of hatred surrounding Charlie Hebdo", Bret told Le Point, saying the forced departure from her home "translates the unprecedented level of tension that we are having to deal with".

"Charlie Hebdo is once again threatened by terrorist organisations," editorial director Laurent Sourisseau, who was badly wounded in 2015, told AFP. "Threats that constitute a real provocation in the midst of the trial of the January 2015 attacks."

The letter supporting Charlie Hebdo is signed by major newspapers, magazines and broadcasters, who will republish it. "It seemed necessary to us to suggest to the media to think about the collective response," Sourisseau said.

FRANCE 24 supports the open letter and its message.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

