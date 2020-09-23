Non-league Wrexham set for Hollywood takeover

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wrexham of the National League may lack stars on the field, but could soon have two world famous names in the boardroom after actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were revealed as the two people interested in buying the club.

A takeover has been backed by over 95 percent of Wrexham Supporters Trust, who have owned the club since 2011.

"Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC," the club, who play in the fifth-tier of English football, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel's Deadpool.

"In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

© 2020 AFP