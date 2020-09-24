Boris Becker pleads not guilty to charges over bankruptcy

Boris Becker has denied a series of criminal charges over his bankruptcy

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty at a British court on Thursday to a series of criminal charges relating to his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail.

The six-time Grand Slam winner, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

Becker, who wore a black face mask and cap, pleaded not guilty to 19 charges of failing to disclose money and property between May 2017 and June 2017.

The 52-year-old, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service. Bankruptcy issues were considered at hearings in the High Court in London.

Becker, smartly dressed in a suit and red tie, was conditionally bailed to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 22.

The German took the tennis world by storm as a 17-year-old as he became the then youngest-ever men's Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon in 1985, defending his trophy the following year.

Nicknamed "Boom Boom", he went on to win a further four majors and 49 singles titles in all, amassing $25 million in prize money.

Becker also enjoyed a successful spell from 2014 until 2016 as coach of Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic.

© 2020 AFP