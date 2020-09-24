Madrid rushes to complete pandemic hospital as Covid-19 second wave takes hold

Madrid has requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors to reinforce hospitals in the Spanish capital and police to enforce quarantines and issue fines, as the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave hits the city hard. Madrid accounts for more than a quarter of new Covid-19 cases in Spain, where the number of daily deaths and infections is now at levels not seen since May.

FRANCE 24’s Madrid correspondent Sarah Morris tells us about a new hospital being built at top speed in the city that will specialize in pandemics, the first facility of its kind in Spain. The goal is for the €50-million facility, with its 1,000 beds, to be ready by November to help take on some of the burden of Covid-19’s second wave.

But some say the new hospital as an expensive and unnecessary project that it will ultimately siphon away staff from other facilities.

To watch the report by FRANCE 24's Sarah Morris and Anaïs Guérard, click on the video player above.

