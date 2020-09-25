‘Elegance and finesse’: Eiffel Tower wine cellar bears fruit as merlot debuts

Wine bottles stand ready on the Effel Tower in Paris.

In 2017, winemakers Domaine de la Bouche du roi decided to plant a vineyard in the Paris suburb of Versailles. The wine project is now starting to bear fruit, helped along by a partnership with the most iconic Parisian brand of all: The Eiffel Tower.

A year in the making, Paris’s Iron Lady is now releasing her own merlot, aged in specially made barrels atop the Eiffel Tower and bottled in that perch high above the leafy Champ de Mars.

The travel industry has suffered enormously this year, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a cork in many tourists’ travel plans. The hope is the new wine project will help revitalize wine tourism in the Paris area.

FRANCE 24’s Marie Schuster and Natalia Ruiz Gallardo report. To watch, the full report, click on the video player above.

