Former Ferrari chief to replace Carey as F1 CEO

Formula One’s commercial owners Liberty Media on Friday confirmed that former Ferrari team chief Stefano Domenicali will succeed Chase Carey as president and chief executive officer from January next year

Advertising Read more

Sochi (Russia) (AFP)

Formula One’s commercial rights owners Liberty Media on Friday confirmed that former Ferrari team chief Stefano Domenicali will succeed Chase Carey as president and chief executive officer from January next year.

In a statement confirming the widely-expected move, Liberty Media said American Carey would take a position as the sport’s non-executive chairman.

The moves were welcomed by leading figures in the paddock, Red Bull boss Christian Horner saying former rival Domenicali was "one of the good guys".

Italian Domenicali, 55, joins two other former Ferrari staff in key positions within F1 – Frenchman Jean Todt, who is president of the ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) and Briton Ross Brawn, who is managing director for motorsport.

Domenicali, a popular figure in the paddock, has been chief executive of Lamborghini since 2016 and boss of the FI's single-seater commission since he left Ferrari in 2014.

He said he was "thrilled" to be returning to F1, something that had "always been a part of my life".

"I’ve remained connected to the sport through my work with the single seater commission at the FIA," he said.

"I look forward to connecting with the teams, promoters, sponsors and many partners in Formula 1 as we continue to drive the business ahead.

"The past six years at Audi and then Lamborghini have given me broader perspective and experience."

Carey became chief executive officer in 2017 following American corporation Liberty’s takeover.

He said: "It’s been an adventure and I’ve enjoyed working with the teams, the FIA and all of our partners. I look forward to staying involved and supporting Stefano as he takes the wheel.

"It’s been an honour to lead F1, a truly global sport with a storied past over the last 70 years. I’m proud of the team that’s not only navigated through an immensely challenging 2020, but has returned with added purpose and determination in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion."

Red Bull team chief Horner added of Domenicali: "He is one of the good guys.

"Having competed against him, when he was team principal at Ferrari, he had a lot of integrity, he was a racer and he was a competitor. He understands the business.

"He’s done a great job at Lamborghini and I think he will be a real asset to Formula One."

Horner dismissed claims that it might be unhealthy for F1 to be ruled by three former Ferrari men.

"Obviously, you look at the make-up of the top end of the sport with Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Stefano and it looks like a mid-1990s or early-2000 set-up," he said.

"But I don’t think that there will be any particular bias or love towards Ferrari from any of those individuals. I’m sure Stefano will be scrupulous in his impartiality."

© 2020 AFP