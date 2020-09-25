Klopp supports Premier League bailout for lower leagues

Advertising Read more

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months.

The government delayed plans for a return of supporters to stadiums this week due to a spike in coronavirus infections, with warnings that restrictions could last for up to six months.

Without the huge TV deals of the top-flight, most clubs outside the Premier League rely on matchday income to survive.

The English Football League is negotiating a potential bailout from the Premier League in the form of a loan that could cover losses.

The government has also encouraged the top-flight to help out.

"In general I think that people in a better position should help people in a less good position," Klopp said on Friday.

"But the position for all clubs is at this moment not really easy, we all know.

"I don't know how the government finds time to think about that. I thought they had enough to do with other things, but football should try to help themselves, ourselves, I agree with that."

On the field, Liverpool have enjoyed a bright start to their title defence with victories over Leeds and Chelsea, but they face another side with a 100 percent record, Arsenal, at Anfield on Monday.

The Gunners have beaten the English champions twice in recent months, with Arsenal transformed since the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

"He showed in a pretty short period of time he is an exceptional football manager," said Klopp of the Spaniard.

"The team he sets up now, the structure of the team is exceptional. The balance between defence and offence is really good, good organisation but freedom for the players as well.

"He uses the players in the right position so I have to say since he is there he did a pretty impressive job. He changed the whole mood in the club."

Arsenal won 2-1 despite a dominant performance from Liverpool when the sides met at the end of last season in the Premier League and then on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield last month.

But with Liverpool unbeaten in 60 league games at home, Klopp is still confident of another three points.

"I can say a lot of positive things about Arsenal because it's true but I think we still have a chance on Monday night," he said.

