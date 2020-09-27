Skip to main content
France's Alaphilippe wins world road race title

France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Elite Road Race in Imola.
France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Elite Road Race in Imola. Marco BERTORELLO AFP
Imola (Italy) (AFP)

France's Julian Alaphilippe won the men's world road race title at Imola on Sunday.

Alaphilippe crossed the line ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert and Swiss Marc Hirschi after more than six and a half hours in the saddle in the 258km race through the hills of Romagna.

The 28-year-old became the first French rider to claim the world title since Laurent Brochard in 1997.

Alaphilippe attacked on top of the final climb less than 12km from the finish line for a solo ride home, 24 seconds ahead of his rivals at the Imola racetrack.

