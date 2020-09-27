Italian teen Sinner crushes Goffin on Roland Garros debut

Jannik Sinner won for just the second time in the main draw of a Grand Slam

Paris (AFP)

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner demolished Belgian 11th seed David Goffin 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Sinner, last year's NextGen champion, reeled off 11 games in succession as he defeated Goffin for the second time in as many meetings.

Sinner, making his first appearance in the Roland Garros main draw, recorded just his second Grand Slam win having also reached round two at the Australian Open in January.

He also carved out a slice of history at the first player to triumph under the new retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier on a chilly, rainswept opening day of the tournament.

"I'm very happy. It's a real honour. It's my first time here and I think it's great to have the roof, especially as I think it's going to be useful the whole week," said Sinner.

The 74th-ranked Sinner, who recently beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rome, will play French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori for a place in the third round.

