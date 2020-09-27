Live: France's Macron speaks about Lebanon’s crisis after PM-designate quits

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a news conference on Sunday, a day after Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, stepped down following the failure of talks to form a government. Watch the news conference live by clicking on the video player above.

Advertising Read more

Mustapha Adib’s decision to quit 26 days after his appointment dealt a blow to Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country. Political parties had pledged in early September, during a visit to Lebanon by the French leader, to form within two weeks a cabinet of independent ministers tasked with ending the country's economic malaise.

"As the efforts to form a government reached their final phase, it became apparent to me that this consensus... was no longer there," Adib said on Saturday. His efforts were hampered by the claims of two Shiite formations, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, and its ally Amal, led by parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who demanded the finance portfolio.

President Macron is expected to take questions from both French and Lebanese journalists during his news conference.

Watch the French president’s news conference by clicking on the video player above.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe