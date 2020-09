France opens probe into child rape claims against former model agency boss

In this September 3, 2001 photo, then president of the Elite Models agency Gérald Marie appears on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France amid competitors in a modelling competition. © Pascal Guyot, AFP

French prosecutors said Monday that they had opened an investigation against Gerald Marie, former European boss of the Elite Models agency, on allegations of rape of minors.