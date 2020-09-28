Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 2:

Headlines

+ Nadal reaches Roland Garros second round for 16th time

+ Serena, Thiem win through

+ Italy's Lorenzo Giustino wins 6hr 05min epic, second longest ever French Open match

Top results

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Serena Williams (USA x6) bt Kristie Ahn (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-0

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Marin Cilic (CRO) 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Sidelines

Serena makes it 75 out of 76

-- Serena Williams' 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 win over Kristie Ahn was her 75th victory in 76 first round matches at the majors. Her only opening loss was to Virginie Razzano in Paris in 2012.

No strings attached

-- Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska managed to break three strings in the space of 10 minutes in her 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 loss to Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The world number 112 was left in tears and with no racquets left in her bag so had to borrow one from her coach who was sitting, shivering in the stands.

Father's day

-- France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who made the second round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over American qualifier Michael Mmoh, was making his Grand Slam return following his decision to skip the US Open to be with his pregnant wife. The couple's son was born on September 19.

TV not toys for Bouchard

-- Eugenie Bouchard, steadily rebuilding her career six years after making the semi-finals of Roland Garros, has no problems with players being confined to their hotels when they are not on site.

"If you're asking me if I brought any stuffed animals, no, I did not," said the Canadian when asked how she fills her downtime in Paris.

"I brought some books and I have subscriptions to Netflix and Hulu, so that's mostly what's getting me through.

"I'm currently watching Billions, I've started watching Selling Sunset on Netflix. Everyone was talking about it, and I don't like watching reality too much, but I kind of felt out of the loop and out of the conversation, so I started watching it."

Who's saying what

"I don't feel anything in my body right now. I feel empty."

-- Corentin Moutet after losing 0-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 18-16 to Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino in the second longest match in French Open history at six hours and five minutes.

"I was lucky enough to get a private jet here to Paris, so that was much safer."

-- Petra Kvitova on travelling during the coronavirus

"I'm from Austria so I love it when it's 10-15 degrees."

-- Dominic Thiem has no problems with the cold and wet conditions of Paris where it was 15 degrees (59 F) on Monday.

"I think we saw it also with Sir Andy Murray yesterday that this weather for players who had a bunch of surgery is not the greatest."

-- Germany's Andrea Petkovic, beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Tsvetana Pironkova, in her first match since October last year. The 33-year-old world number 95 had been sidelined by knee problems.

"They're all G.O.A.T.s in their own way in different areas of the sport."

-- Jack Sock on his assessment of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

"When I make history it is a plus, it makes me happy, I love Mexico, it's where I grew up. I know that the country has always been about a lot of football, but now it's a bit of tennis."

-- Mexico's Renata Zarazua beat France's Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 6-2 and is her country's first representative in the main draw of a Slam in 20 years.

