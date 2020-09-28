Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Nagorno-Karabakh
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
MediaWatch

Investigation into Trump's taxes goes viral, spawns flurry of creative hashtags

Issued on:

MEDIAWATCH
MEDIAWATCH © FRANCE 24
By: Yena LEE
5 min

We take a look at some of the many hashtags surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Following the New York Times's bombshell findings, Twitter is alight with anger, disgust and humour. #750dollars #FakeBillionaire and #VoteHimOut are just some of the many trending terms. The 45th POTUS says the reports are all "Fake News". We also look at how the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is playing out online. The social media discussion is a polarised one, with official accounts from both Armenia and Azerbaijan pointing the finger of blame at each other.  

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.