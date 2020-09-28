Investigation into Trump's taxes goes viral, spawns flurry of creative hashtags

MEDIAWATCH © FRANCE 24

By: Yena LEE 5 min

We take a look at some of the many hashtags surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Following the New York Times's bombshell findings, Twitter is alight with anger, disgust and humour. #750dollars #FakeBillionaire and #VoteHimOut are just some of the many trending terms. The 45th POTUS says the reports are all "Fake News". We also look at how the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is playing out online. The social media discussion is a polarised one, with official accounts from both Armenia and Azerbaijan pointing the finger of blame at each other.