Persepolis drawn with Pakhtakor after stunning Xavi

Persepolis forward Issa Alekasir (C) scored the winner against Al Sadd

Kuala Lumpur (AFP)

Iran's Persepolis were drawn against Uzbek team Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Monday after their shock win over Al Sadd, who are coached by Barcelona legend Xavi.

Issa Alekasir's brilliant late header ousted Al Sadd on Sunday, leaving Xavi furious as the Qatari team were denied a second-half penalty.

"In my humble opinion, it's a big shame that this competition, the best in Asia, does not have VAR. It's a big shame," Xavi said.

Persepolis's reward was a quarter-final on Wednesday against Pakhtakor, who beat Iran's Esteghlal in the last 16.

The other West Zone quarter-final will be a Saudi derby between Al Nassr and Al Ahli.

The West Zone games are being held in a bio-secure hub in Qatar. East Zone fixtures are yet to resume since the Champions League was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

