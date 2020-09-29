In a hurry: Novak Djokovic wasted no time in sweeping through to round two at Roland Garros

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance - day 3:

Headlines

+ Djokovic swats aside world No. 80 Ymer

+ Pliskova scraps past Egyptian trailblazer

+ Mladenovic in 'double bounce' VAR row

+ Tsitsipas digs out of hole against Munar

Top results

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-0, 6-2, 6-3

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4

Sofia Kenin (USA x4) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Sidelines

All or nothing Ostapenko?

-- Jelena Ostapenko won her first match at Roland Garros since her surprise run to the title three years ago. The Latvian smacked 46 winners in a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Madison Brengle. In 2017, she became the first unseeded player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933. It was also the only time she'd previously won a match in Paris in five visits.

Great escape from great Danish hope

-- Clara Tauson, 17, saved two match points on her Grand Slam main draw debut to beat US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7. Last year's Australian Open junior champion came through qualifying at Roland Garros and will meet another American, Danielle Collins, for a spot in the third round. Tauson, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the retired Caroline Wozniacki, needed five match points of her own to close out a thrilling victory.

Double trouble for Mladenovic

-- France's Kristina Mladenovic thought she had wrapped up the first set against Laura Siegemund with a deft dropshot that bounced twice before the German shovelled over a return. Chair umpire Eva Asderaki failed to spot it and instead awarded the point to Siegemund after Mladenovic, who led 5-1, touched the net trying to finish off the rally. It marked the start of a capitulation from Mladenovic who burned six more set points as Siegemund rattled off six games on the trot to take the opener before sealing a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Back from the dead, haircut can wait

-- Andrey Rublev looked to be heading the same way as compatriot and perennial first-round casualty Daniil Medvedev when the towering Sam Querrey served for the match at 5-3 in the third set. However, the recent Hamburg champion dug deep to take the American the distance before emerging a 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 winner. For Rublev, the 13th seed, it was a first main draw in three visits to Roland Garros.

However the mop-top hairstyle will remain. "To be honest, I want to cut, but I didn't come back home yet. So as soon as I go home, I will cut my hair."

Who's saying what

"I think the chair umpire was the only person not to have seen it on the centre court."

-- Kristina Mladenovic makes her feelings clear on the double bounce that robbed her of the first set

"If in that call, I'm coming running full speed, if in that call I say, 'Oh, it was a double bounce,' and later I see on the video it was not, I would be angry at myself."

-- Laura Siegemund explains why she didn't own up to that fateful double bounce

"For the players, the hotel, the hotel we're staying at, it's tough. We don't have anything. The US Open there was a much bigger effort I felt from the organisation to make the time in the bubble a little bit more comfortable for the players."

-- Vasek Pospisil said he much preferred life in the US Open bubble, which included a games room, an outside area with a food truck and place to just sit and lounge

"It's either at the important moments you kill or you get killed."

-- Mayar Sherif on the fight or flight nature of tennis after going down in three sets to Karolina Pliskova

"It felt like when a snake kills its prey."

-- Sweden's Mikael Ymer on his lopsided straight-sets defeat by Novak Djokovic

© 2020 AFP