French Open at a glance - Day 4

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ Injured Serena withdraws

+ Nadal claims 95th win at tournament

+ Top seed Halep into last 32

Top results

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6)

Simona Halep (ROU x1) bt Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3, 6-4

Sidelines

Azarenka no mystic

-- Victoria Azarenka said it was impossible to comment on whether or not her close friend Serena Williams will play in 2021 after the US star withdrew from Roland Garros with injury on Wednesday, stalling once again her bid for a 24th major.

"I don't mean to be disrespectful, but I'm not going to sit here and just think about what can happen in 15, 20 years. So maybe not today ask me those questions, because I'm not in the mood to predict the future," said the 10th seeded Belarusian who was knocked out by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-2.

Svitolina's toy story is a weepy

-- Elina Svitolina admitted she still feels emotional when reminded of Bobik -- her toy dog who disappeared two years ago.

"I forgot him in the room. It was very sad. Sorry. I lost him. Yeah, it's like this. It's a toy, but he was my talisman, my lucky charm," said the Ukrainian third seed who made the third round by seeing off Renata Zarazua of Mexico 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Korda strikes blow for US

-- Sebastian Korda, the 20-year-old son of former Australian Open champion Petr, became the youngest American to reach the Roland Garros third round since Andy Roddick in 2001 when he beat US compatriot and 21st seed John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Spats the way we do it

-- Nick Kyrgios isn't at Roland Garros but you'd be forgiven for thinking that he was here judging by his long-distance comments.

In the aftermath of the Australian telling Mats Wilander to "shut up" over the Swede's criticism of Andy Murray, he has now got into a spat with Russian player Karen Khachanov.

"I'd love to have an intellectual conversation with you but I'm not sure it would go further than how hard you could hit a ball. I've simply been holding people accountable," tweeted Kyrgios.

The Russian, who is the 15th seed in Paris, hit back.

"Before talking about my intellect read at least a few books, instead of playing video games whole day long."

No bother for brother

-- Federico Coria reached the third round on his main draw debut with a 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Benoit Paire. Sixteen years ago, Coria's brother, Guillermo, reached the Roland Garros final.

Who's saying what

"I'm pretty good at it still, so until I feel that I'm not good at it, then I'll be, like, Okay. And I'm so close to some things, so I feel like I'm almost there. I think that's what keeps me going."

-- Serena Williams on her withdrawal from the tournament with an Achilles injury.

"I'm so grateful to have a job. I'm so happy to be at a big event. It's always special playing Grand Slams, no matter what. I think with the time off, I appreciate the little things even more."

-- Canada's Eugenie Bouchard

"Maybe I should take up acting classes."

-- Kiki Bertens after being accused of faking injury in her stormy win over Sara Errani.

