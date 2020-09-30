Lukaku, Hakimi spark as five-goal Inter see off Benevento

Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates with Achraf Hakimi (C) and Arturo Vidal (R) after scoring after 30 seconds against Benevento.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, the first within 30 seconds and Achraf Hakimi impressed on his debut start as Inter Milan beat promoted Benevento 5-2 in Serie A on Wednesday.

After their last-gasp 4-3 win over Fiorentina last weekend Antonio Conte's side maintained the momentum at Filippo Inzaghi's men who had shocked Sampdoria 3-2 last time out.

Belgium forward Lukaku followed on from his late goal against Fiorentina breaking the deadlock following a speedy Hakimi cross.

Hakimi, who has spent the past two seasons on loan from Real Madrid at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, unlocked the match with his acceleration down the right finding Lukaku to blast in the opener.

The Morocco international then set up Roberto Gagliardini to volley in after 25 minutes and Lukaku for Belgian's second just before the half hour.

Hakimi got on the scoresheet himself three minutes before the break, catching the Benevento defence napping with Argentine Lautaro Martinez making in five with 20 minutes to play.

Arthur Vidal and Christian Eriksen also came close to scoring for last season's runners-up, the Dane rattling the crossbar late.

Gianluca Caprari scored for Benevento after 34 and 76 minutes.

"I'm very happy with how I have adapted to the team even if I still have to learn certain mechanisms," said Hakimi.

"Some moves are similar to those I did in Dortmund, I have the skills to play in this team.

"The team mates helped me a lot, and I'm learning quickly.

"The Scudetto? We are working towards this, we have a great team to fight for this goal."

The match was one of three postponed from the opening weekend of Serie A because of teams' European commitments.

Atalanta travel to Lazio later on Wednesday after promoted La Spezia getting their first ever top-flight win 2-0 against Udinese.

Andrey Galabinov scored in either half with the Ligurians holding on despite playing the last half an hour a man down after Claudio Terzi was sent off for two yellow cards.

