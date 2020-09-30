Unstoppable Van der Breggen wins Fleche Wallonne

Advertising Read more

Huy (Belgium) (AFP)

Fresh from her exploits claiming both world road race titles at the weekend, Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen raised her arms in victory at the Belgian classic La Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday.

Van der Breggen attacked over the final 100m of the short, steep Mur de Huy climb to finish ahead of Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and another Dutch woman Demi Vollering at the summit.

It was a record sixth victory in the race that is run through 124km of winding Ardennes forest roads and is a precursor to Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege, where Van der Breggen will start as hot favourite.

"That was the tightest win of all of them," said van der Breggen.

The Olympic champion won the road race and the time trial at the world championships in Italy at the weekend and is also women's Giro Rosa champion.

The men's race later Wednesday covers double that distance and tackles the Mur three times in a race usually staged in spring but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

