England centre Manu Tuilagi out for six months

England centre Manu Tuilagi is set to make his Sale Sharks debut on Friday

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of action for six months after suffering a torn Achilles, Premiership club Sale have revealed.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said Tuilagi would undergo surgery next week.

"Manu will be a loss to England and Sale," Diamond said.

The injury means Tuilagi will miss England's final match in the 2020 Six Nations and the entire Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

© 2020 AFP