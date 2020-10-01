French star Jeanne Moreau's dresses to be sold

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Clothes, jewellery and photographs owned by the late French screen legend Jeanne Moreau are to go under the hammer in Paris later this month.

The proceeds of the sale of the wardrobe of the star of such classics as "Jules et Jim", "The Lovers" and "Elevator to the Gallows" will go to her charitable foundation.

Clothes designed by Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld for Moreau, who died in 2017, will also be auctioned off in Paris at Artcurial from October 16 to 22.

The sale will also include dresses made for her by Pierre Cardin, who was her lover for several years despite being gay.

Photographs of the actress taken by Helmut Newton, Peter Lindbergh and Henri Cartier-Bresson are also among the 300 lots going under the hammer.

"We wanted to show the timeless style and elegance of Mademoiselle Moreau, who was a muse for several great directors, as well as designers," said the auction house's fashion specialist Clara Vivien.

© 2020 AFP