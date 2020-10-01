Google to invest $1 billion and pay news publishers for content to develop app
Google plans to invest $1 billion on partnerships with news publishers worldwide to develop a "Showcase" app to highlight their reporting packages, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement Thursday.
"This financial commitment — our biggest to date — will pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience," Pichai said.
(AFP)
