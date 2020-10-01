The Debate

 Skip to main content
Rebuilding Beirut: Can Lebanon's capital make a fresh start?

Issued on:

THE DBATE
THE DBATE © France 24
By: Gallagher FENWICK | Alessandro XENOS | Juliette LAURAIN
45 min

As the French Red Cross spearheads a United for Lebanon fund drive, The France 24 Debate goes to Beirut two months after the chemical blast at the port that still has the capital reeling. 

Advertising

A panel hosted by FRANCE 24's Gallagher Fenwick describes how ordinary citizens have too often been left to pick up the pieces on their own. The nation now demands accountability from the same leaders who have been power-sharing since the end of the civil war.

Two months since the Beirut explosion, it is a special day of solidarity between France and Lebanon. FRANCE 24 partnered up for a charity concert at the Olympia concert hall in Paris, with headliners –including Sting – hoping to raise funds and awareness about the plight of the Lebanese people.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Ariana Mozafari.

