'Several' Covid-19 cases at Racing 92 before European Cup final: club

Racing 92 beat English club Saracens in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup on September 26

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Racing 92 said Thursday that tests at the French rugby club had produced "several" positive cases of Covid-19 just over two weeks before they face English club Exeter in the European Champions Cup final.

"Tests carried out on the group on Wednesday morning have revealed several positive cases," the club said, without saying if the cases concerned players or members of the coaching or medical staff.

Sources said that there were nine positive cases, also without identifying who had been infected.

According to coronavirus protocols put in place by the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby union in France, Racing's away game at La Rochelle set for Saturday will likely be rescheduled to a later date.

The LNR has said that matches are to be postponed should there be more than three players who test positive over seven consecutive days.

Racing have won their opening four matches of the season and saw off English club Saracens 19-15 in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup.

Racing are set to play Exeter in Bristol on October 17 in the Cup final.

© 2020 AFP