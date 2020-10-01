‘United for Lebanon’ charity concert in Paris to air live on FRANCE 24

France 24 will broadcast a live charity concert from Paris in support of Lebanon on October 1, 2020.

The massive explosion that ripped through Beirut on August 4 has led to a wave of international solidarity, and FRANCE 24 is lending its support with a special programme on October 1.

Our teams will be at the famed Olympia concert hall in Paris to bring you a unique live charity concert directed by Franco-Lebanese musician and composer Ibrahim Maalouf.

Linking up with our correspondents, our guests in Beirut and our journalists in the studio in Paris, FRANCE 24 will bring you the latest on the crisis roiling Lebanon.

Let’s all unite to rebuild Beirut. Don’t miss the United for Lebanon concert starting at 9pm Paris time (GMT+2) on FRANCE24.com.

