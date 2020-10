A new crop: The rise of women winemakers

Winemaker Fiona Beeston during her harvest. © FRANCE 24

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Pierre LEMARINIER | Charles PELLEGRIN 12 min

In this special edition, we head to the Loire Valley in France where female winemakers are beginning to make their mark, while our Beijing correspondent meets the Chinese women breathing new life into the vineyards of the Middle Kingdom. Also, Annette Young meets the Canadian wine educator in Paris who's determined to empower women one champagne bottle at a time.