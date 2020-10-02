Broncos hang on to down Jets, grab first win of NFL season

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Brett Rypien made his NFL debut Thursday and guided the Denver Broncos to their first win of the 2020 season, a sometimes ugly 37-28 victory over the winless New York Jets.

Rypien, who got the starting nod on Monday, connected on 19 of 31 pass attempts for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

One of those picks was returned for a touchdown by New York's Pierre Desir, but a 43-yard TD run by Melvin Gordon with less than two minutes remaining clinched the victory.

Rypien, 24, had given Denver an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter at MetLife Stadium and a 54-yard field goal extended the lead to 11.

Then came Desir's second interception of the contest, and another Rypien interception on an under-thrown pass that set up a field goal that gave the Jets a 28-27 lead.

Brandon McManus booted a 53-yard field goal to put the Broncos back in front, and Denver's defense stymied a Jets drive and sacked New York quarterback Sam Darnold to regain the ball.

Broncos running back Gordon raced for a TD to seal the win, Rypien providing a big block on the play after handing off the ball.

Gordon finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

It was another disappointment for the Jets, with coach Adam Gase's position looking increasingly tenuous after their second straight 0-4 start to a season.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who evaded a sack to produce an impressive 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, left the game with an apparent injury late in the first quarter, returning early in the second and finishing by making 23 of 42 passing attempts for 230 yards.

