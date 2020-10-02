French Open at a glance - Day 6

Keep your eye on the ball: Simona Halep on her way to victory over Amanda Anisimova

Paris (AFP)

French Open at a glance on Friday, the sixth day of the 2020 championship at Roland Garros:

Headlines

+ World 239 Hugo Gaston, 213th-ranked Sebastian Korda in last 16

+ Gaston to face Thiem, Korda meets Nadal

+ Italy's Sonego wins after record 36-point tiebreak

+ Halep through in 54 minutes

Top results

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x28) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI x16) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Simona Halep (ROU x1) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA x25) 6-0, 6-1

Sidelines

Sonego wins on back of longest tiebreak

-- Lorenzo Sonego defeated Taylor Fritz thanks to the longest ever tiebreak played in a men's match at Roland Garros, a gruelling 36 points. He also needed seven match points while saving nine break points in the third set as he ran out a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17) winner.

Take a dip, boys

-- Sebastian Korda is looking forward to collecting on a bet on his coaching team after making the last 16 where he will face childhood idol Rafael Nadal.

"We had a bet before the tournament even started. We were having dinner in Prague on the water. I was just looking out. I was like, If I qualify and make third round, you guys got to swim across. My coach, my fitness trainer and Radek Stepanek, 100%. We shook on it. Yeah, so it's going to be an interesting bet. I can't wait for it," said the world 213.

Halep wants Roland Garros twice a year

-- Former champion Simona Halep needed just 54 minutes to sweep past Amanda Anismova and into the last 16, shrugging off the chilly conditions of a tournament usually held in May and June.

"Maybe if it's possible to have one in May and one in September would be great," said the Romanian of her love of Roland Garros.

Ruud's food for thought

-- Casper Ruud went down in straight sets to Dominic Thiem but he finds it difficult to be bitter about Austrians despite his 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

"They are nice people, have nice food, you have the nice schnitzel in Austria that I really like to eat, so I enjoy a lot in Austria," said the Norwegian.

Outside looking in

-- Nine players from outside the top 100 made the third round in Paris, the most at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 1994 and at Roland Garros since 1985.

United nations

-- There were 20 countries represented in the men's third round at Roland Garros, led by Italy and Spain with five players each.

Who's saying what

"Growing up, I named my cat Rafa after him. That says a lot about how much I love the guy."

-- Sebastian Korda on the lengths he went to in his affection for Rafael Nadal

"I'm not a diehard follower."

-- Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan on Novak Djokovic who he faces on Saturday.

"It was strange today. Normally if you play first match at Roland Garros in May, you wake up and it's light outside. Today I woke up at 7, and it was dark. Winter is almost coming."

-- Dominic Thiem on the shock to the senses caused by playing the French Open in October

"I don't have vertigo. My idea is carry on as I have and see how far I can go."

-- Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska on making the last 16 on her French Open debut

