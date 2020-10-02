Ravouvou claims first Bayonne try in long-awaited Stade Francais away win

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Former New Zealand sevens international Joe Ravouvou scored his first Bayonne try in Friday's 26-19 Top 14 victory over 14-man Stade Francais.

Ravouvou crossed in the opening quarter before Fijian prop Luke Tagi was sent off with five minutes to play for headbutting Ugo Boniface as the Basque club beat the Parisians away from home for the first time since November 2010.

A maximum of 1,000 spectators was allowed into Stade Jean-Bouin due to coronavirus restrictions in the hosts' first home game since February.

Nicolas Sanchez opened the scoring for Stade with a penalty after three minutes before Ravouvou crossed for his maiden five-pointer on the 10-minute mark.

Centre Yan Lestrade made a break into the hosts' half and grubber kicked the ball for an onrushing Ravouvou to dive over in the corner.

Gaetan Germain’s conversion and two penalties made it 13-3 to Bayonne after 25 minutes before Argentina fly-half Sanchez cut the deficit to seven points just before the break.

Sanchez set up his side's first try of the night as his dart 10 metres from the line led to Tonga fullback Telusa Veainu sneaking over for his first try for his new side. The fly-half also nailed the conversion to make it 13-13.

Germain, who spent two seasons at Racing 92 earlier in his career, established a 10-point gap with half an hour to play with a converted try and a penalty.

The Bayonne full-back intercepted France centre Gael Fickou's looping pass before adding five points from the boot for a 23-13 advantage.

Sanchez' replacement Joris Segonds and Germain traded kicks at goal and the visitors led 26-19 with a quarter of an hour to go as the visitors held on despite late pressure for the four points and second-straight league win.

Elsewhere, 13-man Brive beat 14-man Pau 19-13 in an ill-disciplined affair as Mitch Lees and Setareki Bituniyata were shown red cards for the hosts while Clovis Le Bail was sent off for the visitors.

Castres' trip to Montpellier and Racing 92's visit of La Rochelle have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

The weekend rounds up on Sunday with Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse hosting Toulon, without fellow World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth who is suffering from a rib injury.

