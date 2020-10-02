Week in Review: 'promising' news on Covid-19, the 'French Oscars' face down a scandal and France’s prettiest streets

FRANCE 24 spoke with the director-general of the Pasteur Institute in the northern French city of Lille about the discovery of a “promising” potential new treatment against coronavirus. Also this week, women’s rights groups protested against film director Roman Polanski’s continued role at the César Academy – also known as the French Oscars – and we transport you to some of France’s prettiest streets.

ARTICLES

French institute aims to start human trials of ‘promising’ Covid-19 drug this winter

The Pasteur Institute in the northern French city of Lille has confirmed the discovery of a “very promising” drug in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, without naming it. FRANCE 24 spoke to the institute's director-general about the potential new treatment ahead of the first clinical trials.

Beijing’s crackdown on religious minorities takes aim at 10,000 Muslim Utsuls

While China’s oppressive measures against Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region has garnered international attention, Beijing has begun expanding its surveillance of another Muslim minority: the Utsuls of Hainan Island. But efforts to crack down on the peaceful religious minority could backfire and push it to radicalisation, experts warn.

Amid insults, the issues: Trump and Biden on Covid-19, Supreme Court and civil unrest

After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio to spar over the coronavirus pandemic, white supremacists and the economy in a chaotic duel marked by angry shouting and name calling.

Deadly rivalry: The decades-long feud between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute that flared up again on Sunday. We take a look at the key issues surrounding their conflict.

Is Turkey a brother in arms or just extending its footprint into Nagorno-Karabakh?

Turkey has jumped to Azerbaijan's defence during the recent deadly flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and this time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pulling no punches. But is Ankara willing to flex its muscles at Russia who does not want to see a conflagration in the South Caucasus?

‘French Oscars’ seek to bury #MeToo crisis by naming male-female duo to head César Academy

The board behind the prestigious César film awards, known as the “French Oscars”, announced on Monday it would nominate a male-female duo to head up the academy in a bid to repair its tarnished image after the former leadership resigned en masse earlier this year in the wake of a scandal over its shortlisting director Roman Polanski for several top prizes.

As the César Awards open a new era, women rally against Polanski's continuing role

Feminist groups in France on Tuesday staged a virtual protest slamming the board of the César Academy, known as the French Oscars, over director Roman Polanski's continuing role at France's flagship cinema academy.

Five go on trial for seizing 'pillaged' African artwork from Paris museum

Five activists went on trial in Paris on Wednesday for trying to seize an African funeral staff from France's pre-eminent indigenous art museum at the Quai Branly, hoping to increase pressure on the government to restitute items they say were stolen during the colonial era.

Amnesty report chastises France over 'draconian crackdown' on public protests

Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday accused French authorities of using "vague laws" to crack down on anti-government protesters and deter others from exercising their right to demonstrate.

Last call: Paris bars forced to close early amid new rules to stem Covid-19 second wave

With the coronavirus's second wave crashing down on France, nightlife in the capital is set to ebb: Bars in Paris are now forced to close at 10pm. Some have vowed to fight the measure, saying the government compensation on offer is not enough to ensure businesses can hold on long enough to reopen for good once the coast is clear.

People have drinks on a bar's terrasse in Paris on September 26, 2020, two days before new measures come into effect to curb the spread of Covid-19. © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

VIDEO REPORTS

'I hope we make it back': The young men heading off to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

As the conflict escalates in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilised their male populations. For many young men, it means they will soon be heading to the front lines.

Jetpacks to the rescue? UK company tests tech for use in emergency response

Could jetpacks be used to help save lives in emergency situations? A UK company, Gravity Industries, has been testing the tech with the help of paramedics in the mountains of the Lake District to see if it could help emergency services cut response times in rural and hard-to-reach places.

Jetpacks © Screen grab, France 24 - Gravity

From self-rule to civil war: Nigeria’s independence, 60 years on

Nigeria became independent from Britain on October 1, 1960, and today has Africa’s largest economy. FRANCE 24’s Nicolas Germain looks at how the fledgling independent state was soon mired in a devastating civil war in the eastern Biafra region that would claim nearly 2 million lives.

BANLIEUE PROJECT

Exploring the intricacies of the brain with a French speed-reading champion

From mediocre student to world speed-reading champion: this week we meet Professor Mohamed Koussa in his hometown of La Courneuve, in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburbs of Paris.

THE INTERVIEW

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs: 'In some areas, IS group activities are increasing"

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein spoke to FRANCE 24 about the challenges facing his country and the whole region. He said the Islamic state group was still a threat and that the number of ISIS fighters and their networks was higher than a recent UN estimate of 10,000 in Iraq and Syria. "We are sure we can defeat IS," he says, "but we need cooperation with many other countries."

THE INTERVIEW © France 24

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering France's prettiest streets

From the foothills of the Vosges mountains, to a medieval town in the south, to a village on the Spanish border, France has many beautiful streets that are full of history.

You are here © Screen grab, France 24

ENCORE!

Film show: Delving into the life of jazz great Billie Holiday

A new documentary tells the captivating story of Billie Holiday through rare tapes and never-before-heard audio interviews. We also discuss the family crime drama "Kajillionaire" from artist and director Miranda July; German writer-director Christian Petzold's "Undine" with Franz Rogowski and Paula Beer; and the ambitious animated film "Josep", which tackles painful historical events with contemporary resonance.

© Getty

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

France and the US: Best 'frenemies'?

France and the United States have been allies for centuries. Despite the mutual affection and fascination, they can also rub each other up the wrong way. How much of this is due to subtleties getting lost in translation and how much of it is because of fundamental cultural differences? In this episode of French Connections Plus, we delve into the love-hate relationship between France and America.

French Connections © France24

DOWN TO EARTH

Food waste: Scraps for good

If food wastage was a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, trailing only behind China and the United States. It's time to rewind and rethink the way we treat our food waste. We take a closer look at two initiatives.

Down to Earth © Screen grab, France 24

FASHION

Luxury brands join forces with free Paris fashion school Casa 93

To keep in tune with the zeitgeist, luxury fashion knows it need to rethink its wasteful image and partnering with alternative fashion movements is proving an effective approach. France's Louis Vuitton, La Redoute and even iconic department store Galeries Lafayette have joined forces with Casa 93, a free fashion school in Paris that champions equal opportunities and also teaches the merits of upcycling. For the school's graduates, meanwhile, a host of exciting professional opportunities await. We take a closer look.

Fashion © France 24

FOCUS

Japan's 'idols': Young female singers, devoted fans and big money

In Japanese pop culture, "idols" are sexy-looking female starlets, who are getting younger and younger. This lucrative industry relies on the devotion of fans, who are often old enough to be the girls' fathers and are willing to fork out large sums of money for photos, merchandise and strictly timed post-concert meet and greets.

Focus © France 24

