West Ham sign Czech defender Coufal

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

West Ham have signed Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague for a fee reported to be around £5 million ($6.5 million).

The right-back has signed a contract with David Moyes' side until 2023, with the option of a further two years.

Capped eight times by his country, the 28-year-old joins his former Slavia and current national team-mate Tomas Soucek at the London Stadium.

"I'm very happy I am part of the West Ham family," Coufal said. "I will do everything so that West Ham will be successful.

"I know about the interest West Ham had in me for a long time but now finally I am here and I am so happy."

Moyes said the club had been tracking the player for some time.

"Vladimir fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the football club -- hungry, ambitious and determined," he said.

"He is a proven talent with Champions League and international experience, but we believe his best years are still ahead of him here at West Ham."

© 2020 AFP