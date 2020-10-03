'Focused on taking my pants off': Dimitrov avoids repeat of trouser tangle

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Grigor Dimitrov made the Roland Garros last 16 for the first time on Saturday but found himself discussing how long it takes to remove his trousers.

The Bulgarian 18th seed made the second week when Roberto Carballes Baena retired through illness after dropping the first two sets.

However, it was Dimitrov's second round win over Andrej Martin -- or rather the events before the coin toss -- which were the focus of attention after he had become entangled in his tracksuit bottoms.

Unable to free himself, the 29-year-old had to comically hop to the net for the pre-match rituals still with his trousers half on, half off.

"I was very, very focused to take my pants off on time today," he joked after being told he had been timed at 15 seconds.

"That came out wrong. I think the previous match I didn't unzip right. I got caught up in the moment. You see the time is kind of ticking. There was so much to think about. You want to get your racquet out, get the strings, figure out where you're going to put your wristband, so on. Today was better. I think I was more prepared for taking my pants off."

Dimitrov will take on Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

© 2020 AFP