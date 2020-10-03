Italy's Rugani joins Champions League rookies Rennes

Daniele Rugani has played 101 games for Juventus since joining from Empoli in 2015

Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani has joined Champions League debutants Rennes on a season-long loan from Juventus, the Ligue 1 leaders announced on Saturday.

Italian and French media report the Bretons have paid two million euros ($2.34 million) for 26-year-old Rugani, who has seven appearances for the Azzurri.

"We couldn't hope for better. He has Champions League experience and with Italy," the French club's president Nicolas Holveck said in a statement.

In March, Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive for Covid-19 before last season was halted due to the virus outbreak.

Earlier, Holveck's side announced the arrival of Inter Milan wing-back Dalbert Henrique, also on a temporary deal.

On Sunday, the unbeaten top-of-the-table outfit welcome second-from-bottom Reims in their final match ahead of a two-week break due to the international window.

