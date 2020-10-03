 Skip to main content
Italy's Rugani joins Champions League rookies Rennes

Daniele Rugani has played 101 games for Juventus since joining from Empoli in 2015
Daniele Rugani has played 101 games for Juventus since joining from Empoli in 2015 Marco BERTORELLO AFP/File
Rennes (France) (AFP)

Italy centre-back Daniele Rugani has joined Champions League debutants Rennes on a season-long loan from Juventus, the Ligue 1 leaders announced on Saturday.

Italian and French media report the Bretons have paid two million euros ($2.34 million) for 26-year-old Rugani, who has seven appearances for the Azzurri.

"We couldn't hope for better. He has Champions League experience and with Italy," the French club's president Nicolas Holveck said in a statement.

In March, Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive for Covid-19 before last season was halted due to the virus outbreak.

Earlier, Holveck's side announced the arrival of Inter Milan wing-back Dalbert Henrique, also on a temporary deal.

On Sunday, the unbeaten top-of-the-table outfit welcome second-from-bottom Reims in their final match ahead of a two-week break due to the international window.

