Sevens specialists Veredamu, Barraque guide Clermont to Agen win

Clermont's former New Zealand under-20s back-rower Fritz Lee was on the scoresheet with Tavite Veredamu and Jean-Pascal Barraque

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France sevens internationals Tavite Veredamu and Jean-Pascal Barraque scored in Clermont's French Top 14 victory over bottom side Agen on Saturday.

Fijian-born Veredamu and centre Barraque joined the club on short-term deals ahead of the new domestic campaign with the World Sevens season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clermont, who were knocked out of the European Champions Cup quarter-finals at home by Racing 92 two weeks ago, move up to second with the win at Stade Marcel Michelin while Agen remain winless after three matches.

The hosts led 14-0 after 20 minutes as Veredamu crashed over, No. 8 Fitz Lee scored and Camille Lopez added two conversions.

Lopez slotted a penalty before setting Barraque up for his first Clermont try with a delicate chip kick just after half an hour.

The visitors cut the lead to 24-7 as South African lock Jeremy Jordaan opened his account for the club just before the break.

Samoa's JJ Taulagi closed the gap with an effort 15 minutes into the second half before the hosts were awarded a penalty try as replacement Hugo Verdu was pinned at a ruck.

Despite comfortably leading with a quarter of the game to play Franck Azema's side failed to claim a bonus point but move within two of leaders Racing.

Elsewhere, Castres' trip to Montpellier and Racing's visit of La Rochelle have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

The weekend rounds up on Sunday with Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse hosting Toulon, without fellow World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth who is suffering from a rib injury.

On Friday, former New Zealand sevens international Joe Ravouvou was described as "humble" by head coach Yannick Bru after scoring his first try in the Basques' 26-19 win at Stade Francais.

© 2020 AFP