Three Rwanda genocide suspects arrested in Belgium, prosecutor says

Displaced Tutsi refugees in a camp in Kabgayi, Rwanda, on May 28, 1994.

Three men suspected of involvement in the 1994 Rwanda genocide have been arrested and charged in Belgium with serious abuse of human rights, the prosecutor's office said Saturday.

The office gave no details about the three but said their identities had been established with the help of witness testimony collected in Rwanda by a Belgian investigation.

"Two were arrested Tuesday in Brussels and the third Wednesday in Hainault (province)," said Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor's office.

"All three have been charged with serious human rights abuses," the spokesman said, confirming a report in the weekly publication Vif/L'Express.

One of the men has been put under electronic surveillance while the two others are in detention, he said.

Whether the men face trial will be "decided in the end by the dossier compiled by the investigating magistrate and the prosecutor's office," Van Duyse said.

The 1994 genocide claimed 800,000 lives, mostly Tutsis but also moderate Hutus.

Belgium has held five trials since 2001 of Rwandans implicated in the killings, with four that year — including two nuns — sentenced to terms of up to 20 years for handing over Tutsis in their shelter to Hutu militants.

Last December, former senior Rwandan official Fabien Neretse was found guilty of genocide and sentenced to 25 years prison.

