Augsburg miss chance to go top in Wolfsburg draw

Wolfsburg had a goal by Josip Brekalo (C) ruled out after the VAR spotted an offside in the build up

Berlin (AFP)

Second-placed Augsburg missed the chance to top the Bundesliga on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw at Wolfsburg, who had a first-half goal disallowed.

Having beaten Union Berlin and shocked Borussia Dortmund in their opening German league games, a third straight win would have sent Augsburg top ahead of RB Leipzig, who routed bottom side Schalke 4-0 on Saturday.

With coach Heiko Herrlich missing on the sidelines due to a lung problem, Augsburg's attack failed to find the net at Wolfsburg, who have drawn their opening three league games.

The hosts had a first-half goal by midfielder Josip Brekalo ruled out as the VAR spotted striker Wout Weghorst offside in the build up.

Defending champions Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin behind closed doors on Sunday evening with the European champions looking to bounce back from last Sunday's shock defeat at Hoffenheim.

